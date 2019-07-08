COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The mayor of Colorado Springs is asking the community to “exercise patience” after a surveillance video surfaced showing an encounter between 19-year-old De'Von Bailey and police.

Colorado Springs Police shot and killed Bailey, an African American male, during a robbery investigation Saturday evening.

Just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers were dispatched to a report of a personal robbery in the 2400 block of East Fountain Boulevard, a release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says.

Officers interviewed the victim, who identified two suspects. Officers contacted the suspects, and during the encounter, one suspect reached for a firearm, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. At least one officer fired a shot at one of the suspects, later identified as Bailey.

Bailey family

Video of the incident shows Bailey running away from two officers before throwing his arms back and ultimately falling to the ground.

It’s not clear if the video shows Bailey being shot as the video does not contain audio.

Bailey had pleaded not guilty the week prior to a series of felony charges related to a sex assault case. It is not known if the officers involved in the shooting had any knowledge of that previous case.

Neighbors reported hearing as many as seven rapidly-fired gunshots.

Mayor John Suthers issued a statement Tuesday evening that read, in part: “The City of Colorado Springs and CSPD recognize the concerns of many citizens of our community following the officer-involved shooting of Devon Bailey on Saturday night. It is in the best interest of everyone involved, and our entire community, to ensure that the incident is fully and effectively investigated and an appropriate conclusion is reached.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, an agency that has historically worked very closely with Colorado Springs Police, is the lead investigative agency looking into the shooting.

The two officers involved were uninjured and have been placed on routine administrative leave in accordance with CSPD policy.

9NEWS is investigating this story and will update it as more information comes available.

