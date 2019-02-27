LITTLETON, Colo. — Police are searching for the driver of a car caught on a doorbell surveillance camera hitting and knocking over a sign in the yard of a Littleton home Wednesday morning, then speeding away.

According to a release from the Littleton Police Department, the car was traveling westbound on West Powers Avenue just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

When the driver attempted to turn south onto South Prescott Street, the car slammed into a sign in the corner home's front yard, the release says.

The video shows the driver stop for a moment, then speed off eastbound on West Powers Avenue.

Police are now looking for the driver.

They describe the vehicle as an older-model green sedan with black hubcaps and no front license plate.

Littleton police ask that anyone with information about the car or the driver contact Corporal Quintana at (303) 794-1551.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS