DENVER — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a homicide that occurred in Denver on Nov. 2.

The victim, 34-year-old Yves Gakuba, was last seen around 2:15 a.m. leaving a neighborhood bar in the 1700 block of East Evans Avenue with the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-foot-10-inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build. Police said he was driving an older red or maroon-colored sedan.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Gakuba's body was discovered around 8:30 a.m. in the alley between the 800 block of Navajo and Mariposa streets.

An autopsy report by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner revealed that Gakuba's cause of death was from asphyxia.

DPD is asking anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

