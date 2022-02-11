Video shows 3 suspects firing guns in deadly East Colfax shooting

On Wednesday, Denver Police crime lab technicians reviewed the footage from a convenience store near where the Tuesday shooting happened.

DENVER — Surveillance video shows three wanted suspects opening fire toward a group of people in a shooting that killed one person and wounded five others in East Colfax Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street. One victim died at the scene. The other five were taken to hospitals and are expected to live, police said.

The suspects remain at large. Police have not released descriptions of them, or any indication of their motives.

The surveillance video shows a group of people along the sidewalk behind Michael's Convenience Store. A blue hatchback pulls up to the corner and three people get out, the video shows. They begin shooting almost immediately.

> Content warning: This video shows shots being fired.

The video shows people on the street diving for cover. Within 10 seconds, the shooters get back in the car and turn eastbound on Colfax.

Two shooters are dressed in all black and appear to be wearing masks. A third, the driver, is wearing a red hoodie.

Police said Tuesday they recovered the vehicle the suspects were driving at the time of the shooting. That vehicle was found near 12th and Yosemite. Investigators asked the public to be on the lookout for a dark-colored SUV they said the suspects got into next, but said Wednesday that officers recovered that car, too.

"It was chaos and it was almost like it was not real," said Anthony Mangino, who heard the shooting. "People were doing CPR, putting tourniquets on people. It looked like a war zone."

Video of the shooting aftermath shows bystanders trying to stop a victim's leg from bleeding. The clerk of the convenience store said other victims ran toward the entrance to the store. Denver Police officers arrived within minutes.

"I just shut down," said Sara Brown, who heard the shooting. "It’s so bizarre how it happens. Your body just completely shuts down. It’s like fight or flight big time. Hit the floor, grab your phone."

She said the gunshots sounded like fireworks -- though she knew immediately they were not.

"We’re just hoping for better things, for safety in the area," she said.

Brown said she hopes police find the suspects -- and that the shooting puts the East Colfax neighborhood in the spotlight.

"We still have a long way to go, but we're getting there," she said. "We're trying."

Denver Police said Tuesday that the area where the shooting happened is one of the city's "hot spots" for crime, and the department typically has more officers on patrol in the neighborhood.

"Colfax needs your love and attention," Brown said. "I hope we never have to go through anything like this again."

