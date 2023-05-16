Man with 'edged weapon' disrupts lightrail service

The man barricaded himself on a northbound train and refused to exit for nearly 40 minutes, according to Greenwood Village Police.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo — Train service was disrupted at a Greenwood Village RTD station Tuesday afternoon after a man armed with an "edged weapon" got on a train and barricaded himself inside.

Officers with Greenwood Village Police (GVPD) responded just after noon to the Arapahoe at Village Center Station light rail platform located at 6398 East Caley Ave. for a report of illegal drug activity.

When officers arrived they located a man matching the description of the person involved in the drug activity.

According to GVPD, the man appeared to have a large, edged weapon in his jacket and ran from officers and got onto a northbound RTD train. He barricaded himself inside the train and was threatening self-harm, according to police.

After about 40 minutes of negotiations, the man peacefully surrendered and was taken to the hospital for additional care.

No RTD patrons, passengers, or employees were in danger, police said.

An investigation is underway to determine what if any charges are appropriate.





