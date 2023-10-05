Police search for suspects in violent car theft

A man was filling his tires with air at a gas station when his car was stolen.

THORNTON, Colo. — Police are asking the public for help in the search for suspects who violently stole a truck Wednesday night.

Commerce City Police Department said a man was filling his car tires with air at a gas station when he was approached by individuals in a truck.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesay at a gas station in the 12000-block of E. 120th Ave. in Thornton.

In an attempt to prevent the theft, the victim jumped into his own passenger seat of his 2006 gray Honda (New Mexico plates 687XAF). The suspect started to drive away in the victim’s vehicle, pushing him out the open passenger door as he did so, according to police.

"The victim sustained injuries but will be okay," Commerce City Police said. "Not only would we very much like to locate and then reunite him with his stolen vehicle, but we’d like to find the people responsible for victimizing him."

Police said anyone with information about this crime or this white Ford pickup (suspect's vehicle), call 911 immediately.

