DENVER — Northeast Denver community members will meet with members of the Denver Police Department (DPD) Wednesday afternoon to discuss concerns following several recent violent incidents in the area.

The meeting is scheduled to take place near North Granby Street and East Lackland Drive at 4:40 p.m.

The goal is for both groups to together to identify solutions aimed at preventing violent incidents.

Since the beginning of August, there have been at least three homicides in that area of the city, which includes the neighborhoods of Northfield Stapleton, Montbello and Green Valley Ranch.

Information from Denver's Crime Map shows there was one homicide in the Montbello neighborhood since Jan. 1. That data goes through Sept. 16.

But earlier this week, a man was shot and killed in the area of 14900 Lackland Place in Montbello, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD). Officers responded to that area around midnight on Sept. 17.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, DPD said. No other information was provided about the shooting.

Officers were called to the 12400 block of East Albook Drive near East 47th Avenue and Peoria Street in response to a shooting in the early morning hours of Aug. 8.

Police arrived at the scene and located two victims, an adult man and an adult woman.

The woman, 23-year-old Destiny McGhee, died at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being shot three times, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released by DPD.

Elliott McDuffie

DPD

Elliott McDuffie, 26, was arrested in connection with the shooting for investigation of first-degree murder and investigation of first-degree assault.

Around the same time that morning, 14-year-old Aiden Lawrence was shot to death near East 54th Avenue and North Xenia Street in the Northfield Stapleton neighborhood.

Aiden's uncle, Tremaine Lawrence, said his nephew had been out with a group that night and he had trouble contacting him before he was shot.



"I wish I could have been here to protect him because that’s all me and my family have been trying to do his whole life, is protect him. A lot of us feel like we failed," Tremaine Lawrence said last month. "And a lot of people are going to say that we failed. But we didn’t. Aiden was just here at the wrong place at the wrong time. There was nothing we could do about it."

Aiden Lawrence

Denver Police

No arrests have been made in connection with Aiden's death.

Residents who live in Northfield Stapleton told 9NEWS last month they were concerned about a spike in crime in recent months, including break-ins and thefts.

Denver's Crime Map includes Stapleton and Northfield Stapleton as one neighborhood. According to the map, there have been 36 aggravated assaults in the area since Jan. 1. For the Montbello neighborhood, that number jumps to 105 for the same time period.

There were 57 aggravated assaults reported in Green Valley Ranch since Jan. 1. Aggravated assaults can include incidents that cause serious injuries or incidents where weapons were fired into occupied buildings, even if no one is hurt.

