An Arapahoe County jury convicted a man of aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in absentia after he cut off his GPS ankle monitor and failed to show up for part of his trial, the district attorney's office said.

Miguel Angel Leon-Caballero, 23, was out on bond and failed to appear in court on the third day of his trial. The judge did not issue a bench warrant until the afternoon. By then, Leon-Caballero had reportedly cut off his ankle monitor.

He is still at large, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District.

On July 19, 2017 in Aurora, Leon-Caballero and an accomplice were getting a ride from the victim in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado extended-cab pickup. The victim told police Leon-Caballero tried to strangle him with a phone charger cord, but he got away. The victim ran from the truck after the assault. Leon-Caballero and his accomplice drove away in the truck.

Authorities later found the stolen truck, and surveillance videos and other evidence corroborated the victim’s statements.

The jury convicted Leon-Caballero of aggravated robbery, second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft and criminal mischief - all felonies. He was also convicted of driving under restraint, a misdemeanor.

A sentencing date will be set when Leon-Caballero is back in custody. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement.