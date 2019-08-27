COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An 18-year-old violent offender who escaped from his room at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden back in June was arrested in Colorado Springs on Monday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police (CSPD).

Quinn Scaggs, who was 17 years old at the time of his escape on June 25, was arrested in the 1800 block of Bula Drive on a warrant for his escape and for two hotel robberies he's accused of committing since his escape, Lt. Sokolik with CSPD said.

Scaggs removed his room window and used hoarded bed sheets to escape from the youth facility, according to Anders Jacobson, the director of youth services. He managed to get away, despite all the precautions that were in place to prevent such an incident, Jacobson said.

"Unfortunately, this young man was able to take his window out and, in perfect timing, was able to make it to the fence without us seeing that and make it over quickly," Jacobson said at the time.

Golden Police responded and managed the search of the campus and surrounding area. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office performed a K9 search, and the Boulder Police Department utilized a drone in the search, but Scaggs was not located.

Scaggs was the third teen to escape from the facility over the summer. In May, Javier Madera, 19, and Emilio Dominguez, 17 — both sex offenders — escaped from the same facility, authorities said.

In April, a 15-year-old inmate at the facility escaped from custody while getting his state ID and social security information at a Colorado Department of Motor Vehicle location on West Colfax Avenue.

Ten staff members were also injured in a riot at the center back in May. In 2014, a guard at the facility nearly died when he was severely beaten with a pillowcase full of rocks during an escape attempt.

Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center is an intensive, secured treatment program for 140 male juvenile offenders.

