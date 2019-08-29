DENVER — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Miami, Fla. street gang member who may be in Colorado.

Ulysses Cabrera, also known as “Uley,” or “Big Cuz,” 29, of Miami, is wanted for possession and distribution of cocaine in the Southern District of Florida, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

He's also the leader and organizer of a dangerous violent street gang located in the Miami area, the release says.

From as early as 2013, federal authorities said the street gang distributed cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana around Miami-Dade County. By 2017, a task force was created to investigate the gang's illegal activity.

According to the release, Cabrera is the last remaining fugitive of a federal indictment charging 24 members of the gang with various drug trafficking, violent crime, federal firearm offenses and money laundering crimes.

"The investigation into the whereabouts of Ulysses Cabrerea indicates he could be in the areas surrounding Pueblo, Colorado," the release says. "However, he has family members in Colorado and could be anywhere in the state."

Cabrera allegedly directed armed members of his street gang to intimidate, cause injury and in some instances kill others, the release says. As a result, innocent bystanders were shot and sustained serious bodily injuries, federal authorities said.

Cabrera is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332 or submit a tip using USMS Tips.

