Volunteer coach accused of having sexual conversations with student

Virgilio San Andres, 22, was arrested Friday and is being held without bond, deputies said.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies have arrested a volunteer coach accused of having sexual conversations with a student.

According to a release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), school resource officers at Arapahoe High School received information in January that a volunteer coach of a club sport was having inappropriate conversations on social media and other electronic platforms with a female student.

The release said deputies found evidence of conversations between the coach, 22-year-old Virgilio San Andres, and the student. Many of the conversations were sexual in nature, ACSO said.

The sheriff's office said the investigation was forwarded to investigators for further follow-up. It was determined there was probable cause for the felony charge of unlawful electronic sexual communication - person in a position of trust.

San Andres was arrested Friday, the release said and is being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the case or who believes they also may be a victim is asked to call the Investigations Tip Line at 720-874-8477.

