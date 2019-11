DENVER — Police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a child on Sunday afternoon.

The assault happened at the Voodoo Doughnut store at the corner of South Broadway and Bayaud Avenue at around 12:45 p.m, police said.

Police looking for sex assault suspect

The suspect was described by police as being around 22-29 years old and 5-feet 10-inches tall with a stocky build.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a skateboard.

