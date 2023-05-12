Suspect barricades himself in Waffle House ceiling

Gas was utilized to safely take the suspect into custody, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The suspect in a disturbance that happened in a vehicle in Fort Collins fled the scene and barricaded himself inside the ceiling of a Waffle House restaurant on Thursday, according to police.

Officers with Fort Collins Police Services(FCPS) responded to the disturbance Thursday night in the area near Interstate 25 and Mulberry Street, but the suspect got out of the vehicle and left before they arrived.

He was eventually found at Waffle House at 3850 E. Mulberry St., where he barricaded himself in the ceiling above in the bathroom, according to FCPS.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office All County Hazard Response Team responded to assist because the Waffle House is in the jurisdiction of the Sheriff's Office.

Eventually, gas was utilized to safely take the suspect into custody, the FCPS spokeswoman said.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.