Waffle House employee recovering at home after late-night shooting

Aurora Police charged Kelvin Watson, 27, with attempted first-degree murder.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police arrested a man on Monday accused of shooting and injuring an employee at an Aurora Waffle House.

Kelvin Watson, 27, was charged with attempted first-degree murder for the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of May 15 at the Waffle House located at 12880 E. Mississippi Ave.

The original call to police was a report of a fight with a possible shooting, police said. When officers arrived, they found an adult male Waffle House employee had been shot.

The employee is recovering from his injuries, police said.