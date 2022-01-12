Walgreens employee says she was assaulted over closed pharmacy

The woman said the pharmacy was forced to close because all of its employees were out with COVID.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the assault of a woman inside the Walgreens store where she works Tuesday.

The woman said in a Facebook post that the pharmacy at the Walgreens located at Green Valley Ranch and Tower Road had been closed for four days because their pharmacist and all of their technicians were sick with COVID-19.

She said a customer who was upset about the closure yelled at and assaulted her because he couldn't get his medications.

"I am so tired of people coming into the store yelling at us and getting aggressive for small things like this," the post said. "Please do better."

DPD said because it's still an active investigation, they are unable to provide a copy of the police report or provide specific information about the incident. They said Wednesday they hadn't made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.