MORGAN COUNTY, Colorado — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has asked for help to locate a Wisconsin woman who caused a crash on Interstate 76 and then walked away from the scene, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office says.

Shari Katherine Kollath, 30, caused the crash involving a semi-truck on westbound I-76 just before 11 p.m. Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.

She was seen walking away from the crash and could not be located despite an exhaustive search, the sheriff's office said.

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Kollath approached a home in the 17,000 block of Morgan County Road 2 and asked to use the phone, according to the sheriff's office. She told the homeowner she had been involved in a traffic accident on the interstate. When the homeowner called law enforcement, the woman left and was last seen walking northbound on Road 2.

Kollath has two active warrant out for her arrest in Wisconsin. One of the warrants is related to the suspicious death of her boyfriend, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

She has several tattoos on her arms and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants and was barefoot.

If you see Kollath or have had contact with her, notify the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 970-867-2461 as soon as possible.

