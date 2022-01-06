Driver accused of hitting, dragging boy on bike fails to appear for court hearing

Witnesses reported to Aurora Police that they had to lift up the SUV to free the child who was seriously hurt.

AURORA, Colo — The man accused of driving drunk and hitting and dragging an 11-year-old boy last summer has a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear in court for a hearing Tuesday.

Hector Eduardo Garcia is charged in connection with the incident that happened about 7:30 p.m. June 10 near North Chambers Road and East 13th Avenue, Aurora Police (APD) said.

He was due in court for a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday but did not show up and a warrant was then issued, court records show.

APD said their initial investigation showed that the boy was riding his bike on the southbound sidewalk of North Chambers Road when he used the crosswalk to cross 13th Avenue, and a GMC Jimmy SUV that was traveling west struck him.

The boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being dragged underneath the SUV, police said. The SUV's driver failed sobriety tests and admitted to having two drinks, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to an affidavit for Garcia's arrest, multiple witnesses reported seeing the SUV turn right at a red light onto northbound North Chambers Road from East 13th Avenue and not stopping for the child, who was in the crosswalk.

APD said witnesses reported seeing the boy and his bicycle being dragged a "significant distance" under the SUV while drivers yelled and honked for Garcia to stop, which he eventually did.

Witnesses reported having to lift the SUV and pull the bicycle out before they could get to the boy.

Garcia's eyes were red and glossy, an officer said in the affidavit. An officer also reported that Garcia failed multiple aspects of a voluntary roadside test, including a lack of balance and not following directions correctly.

He was then taken into custody, and the affidavit says officers discovered his license was suspended.

He's been charged with:

Careless driving resulting in injury

Carless driving - vulnerable road user

Driving under restraint

Child abuse -negligently causing injury

Failure to exercise care (traffic violation)

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know



