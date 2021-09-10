Warrant issued for man charged with child sex assault after he skips hearing

Ian C. Morrison was charged with sexual assault, stemming from incidents that occurred in 2020.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who violated the conditions of his bond on charges of sexual assault on a child.

Ian C. Morrison, 36, of Boulder, did not appear for a court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was charged in January 2021 with sexual assault, sexual assault on a child, enticement of a child and false imprisonment stemming from incidents that occurred in 2020.

BPD said in January they found sexually explicit material of children in the possession of Morrison.

One of the children's parents reported the crimes to BPD, who began investigating Morrison.

He is facing charges including:

sexual assault

sexual assault on a child

enticement of a child

false imprisonment

Due to the content they found, police said they believe there may be other victims who have not reported the incident to law enforcement at this time.

If you see or have seen Morrison, please call Detective Sergeant Heath at 720-390-0404 or 911.

Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS