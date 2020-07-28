Warrant issued for man accused of stealing 6 puppies worth nearly $15,000

Thornton Police identified a 35-year-old man in the smash-and-grab that occurred at a pet store on July 16.

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police (TPD) have issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Joseph Gilbert Martinez in regards to a case involving six stolen puppies.

Martinez is wanted for warrant charges that include:

Burglary

Theft

Criminal mischief

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Six counts of cruelty to animals.

TPD previously said the puppies, valued at $14,895, were stolen in a smash-and-grab at the Pet Ranch at 3833 E. 120th Ave. The burglary occurred at about 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, TPD said.

The suspect drove a vehicle through the storefront, TPD said, and then snatched the puppies from their cages before running away from the scene.

Police said the puppies have not been found.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.