At least eight people are dead after a shooting at a Texas high school Friday, according to authorities.

Houston County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters that at least eight people were killed at Santa Fe High School and that the majority were students.

He tweeted that one person was in custody and a second person was detained. An injured officer is also being treated, Gonzalez said.

"We're still searching, so there could be more injured," he said.

Three people from the scene at Santa Fe High School have been admitted to the University of Texas Medical Branch, according to spokesman Christopher Smith Gonzalez.

Two of the patients are adults and one is a minor. One of the adults is in surgery and the other is being evaluated in the emergency room, Gonzalez said. The minor was also admitted.

Gonzalez could not share details on the extent of the injuries sustained by the patients arriving at UTMB or whether the adults were teachers or staff at the school.

The hospital is not anticipating receiving additional patients from the scene.

Santa Fe High School Assistant Principal Cris Richardson told ABC13 she couldn't comment on the number of students injured but said she "hoped the worst was over."

"There have been confirmed injuries," the Santa Fe Independent School District said in a statement. "Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location."

Witnesses fleeing the scene described a shooter opening fire inside a classroom about 8 a.m., as students ran from the school, jumping over fences and fleeing to a nearby carwash, according to KTRK-TV in Houston.

TV aerial footage showed groups of students being herded out of the rear of the school and a sheet believed to be covering a body on the lawn outside. Yellow buses stood at the ready to shuttle students away.

Tyler Turner, a student at the school, told KTRK-TV a few of his friends saw the gunman with what appeared to be a shotgun inside the school and pulled the fire alarm, prompting students out of their classrooms.

Megan Hunter came out of her classroom and followed the rush of students fleeing the school. "I was shaking, my anxiety was bad," she told the news station. "I don’t even know what to think."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would travel to the school for a briefing.

Students described bloodied students fleeing the school and several stretchers of injured students ferried to ambulances. The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m.

Officers from Santa Fe Police Department were on the scene, along with Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Houston police, Harris County sheriff and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Several ambulances were also there.

