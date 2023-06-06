6 vehicles 'significantly damaged' by water balloons tossed from overpass

The incidents happened over the past several weeks on W County Road 19E in Berthoud, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

BERTHOUD, Colo — Multiple people have reported significant damage to their vehicles after they were hit by water balloons tossed from a Berthoud overpass, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office (LCSO), numerous people reported that someone had dropped water balloons onto their vehicles from the overpass on W County Road 19E.

The incidents occurred over the past several weeks, the agency said.

Fortunately no injuries have been reported, but six vehicles have sustained significant damage to their windshields, according to LCSO.

"Dropping objects into traffic isn't just a harmless prank. It has the potential to cause a crash, seriously damage property, and even cost lives," said Patrol Lt. Joshua Fast. "We need our community members to help us identify those responsible so we can stop these dangerous incidents and prevent a tragedy."

Berthoud Police officers have increased patrols in the area but have not been able to locate those involved.

Anyone with information about these incidents or suspects should contact Deputy Zack Anderson at 970-498-5597. People who want to stay anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

