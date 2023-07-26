Cold case: Mother of 2 murdered in 1996

Sherry Parker's body was found in the St. Vrain River about a week after she was last seen alive.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Decades after a woman's body was found in the St. Vrain River near the motel where she was last seen, her family is still seeking answers about her death.

Sheryl "Sherry" Parker, a resident of Fort Collins, was last seen alive on July 17, 1996, when she checked into the Budget Host Motel in Del Camino, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

The next day, she was reported missing by her husband Ed Parker in Fort Collins. He claimed his wife left their residence the previous evening after an argument.

Investigators later learned Sherry Parker, 41, had checked into the hotel so she could separate herself from her husband, who she had planned on divorcing. On July 23, 1996, Ed Parker and his brother called the Weld County Sheriff’s Office to report they found Sherry’s car in a motel parking lot. A deputy confirmed that she had registered at the motel using her credit card.

Several days later, on July 26, her body was found in the St. Vrain River near the hotel which is not far from the Longmont exit from Interstate 25.

According to the Weld County coroner's office, she died from blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide.

WCSO is urging anyone with information on the case or circumstances of Sherry Parker's death to contact Detective Byron Kastilahn at 970-400-2827.

Tips can also be submitted to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.

