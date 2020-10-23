Weld County deputies arrest man accused of trying to kidnap woman at gunpoint while on first date

The two had met on a dating app, the sheriff's office said.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) has arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap a woman at gunpoint while they were on their first date.

According to a release from the WCSO, the incident happened on Oct. 17 when Bryan Michael Zima traveled to a woman's home about 14 miles southeast of Roggen.

They had met on the dating app "Zoosk" and were having the date at her home, WCSO said.

After having a couple of drinks while watching the sunset, WCSO said Zima and the woman went inside. That's when Zima became spooked by something he saw in the woman's basement, according to WCSO.

Zima pulled out a gun and tried to get the woman to leave with him in his car, WCSO said.

The woman came up with an excuse to free herself from Zima, WCSO said, and go back inside the house. She then locked herself in the basement and called 911.

With the help of sheriff's deputies, WCSO said, the woman called Zima and got him to admit that he had held a gun to her head and tried to get her to leave her home in his car.

Zima again admitted the crime to deputies when they contacted him the following day at his house in Fort Morgan, WCSO said. He was booked at the Weld County Jail on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and menacing, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

Zima was released Tuesday to pre-trial supervision after posting $7,500 bond.

WCSO recommends having a first date in a public place around a lot of people, such as a socially-distanced group date with friends, or to meet virtually for the first couple of dates.