Weld County to announce arrest in decades-old cold case

The sheriff's office said an arrest was made earlier this week on one of the department's oldest cases, which dates back more than 40 years.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) on Friday is set to announce an arrest in one of its oldest cold cases.

The sheriff's office and the Weld County District Attorney's Office are hosting a briefing to discuss the developments in the case at 11 a.m. Friday.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

According to a release, earlier this week detectives with WCSO arrested a suspect in a case that dates back more than 40 years and is the second oldest case in the department's cold case files.

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams and DA Michael Rourke are among the speakers at Friday's briefing. They're expected to be joined by Sgt. Aaron Walker and Cold Case Det. Byron Kastilahn.

While it is not yet known how detectives tracked down the suspect in this case, genetic genealogy has been instrumental recently in solving other decades-old cold cases.

Investigators use DNA taken from crime scenes and have it specially sequenced and then uploaded to public databases with the hope of finding a relative of the killer. From there, they'll work through family trees to narrow down to one potential suspect.