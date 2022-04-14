Weld County deputy arrested in domestic violence case

The deputy was arrested Thursday, days after he was served with a temporary protection order, according to Greeley Police.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Thursday after an investigation into allegations of domestic violence, according to the Greeley Police Department. (GPD).

GDP said Deputy John Maedel was booked into the Weld County jail on suspicion of:

Domestic violence

Stalking

Harassment

Police opened an investigation Monday into the allegations against Maedel, after he was served with a temporary protection order Friday that prohibits him from contacting the victim, GPD said.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office requested that GPD investigate after finding out about the protection order, police said.

The investigation showed that starting in December, Maedel sent numerous text messages and called the victim. The behavior escalated to Maedel following the victim and making threatening comments, GPD said.

Greeley Police said it would release no more information at this time.

Maedel was on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Maedel was hired in October 2016, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on this case who hasn't been interviewed by officers can contact Sgt. Josh Dice at 970-350-9683.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.