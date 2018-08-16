Weld County deputy Brandon Stupka was shot in the thigh and abdomen during a confrontation with an armed suspect late Wednesday night in Greeley according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Just before 9:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 2200 block of NW C Street in Greeley, near the Sun Circle mobile home park for a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

UPDATE: The Weld County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the community for all the heartwarming support we have been receiving on a time like this. Deputy Brandon Stupka remains in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/romupsvU8e — Weld County Sheriff (@WeldSheriff) August 16, 2018

Upon arrival, deputies were confronted by the suspect who began shooting towards the deputies striking one of them. Deputies returned fire and shot the suspect, according to the release.

Deputy Stupka, who's been with the sheriff's office for 10 years, underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Tweet from the sheriff's office.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. There was no update on his condition.

The deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sgt. Tom Walde at 970-350-9604.

