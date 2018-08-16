A Weld County deputy was shot in the thigh and abdomen during a confrontation with an armed suspect late Wednesday night in Greeley according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Just before 9:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 2200 block of NW C Street in Greeley, near the Sun Circle mobile home park for a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

Upon arrival, deputies were confronted by the suspect who began shooting towards the deputies striking one of them. Deputies returned fire and shot the suspect, according to the release.

The wounded deputy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he's in stable condition after undergoing surgery, the sheriff's office said. He's been with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. There was no update on his condition.

The deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sgt. Tom Walde at 970-350-9604.

