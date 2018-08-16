A Weld County deputy was shot in Greeley and taken to a nearby hospital Wednesday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The deputy is reportedly stable at a nearby hospital and headed into surgery, according to Sheriff Steve Reams; the Weld County Government is asking for prayers for the deputy, the deputy's family and the entire Weld County Sheriff's Office.
A suspect was also shot but the Sheriff's Office couldn't say what condition they were in.
The shooting happened in the 2200 block of NW C Street in Greeley.
