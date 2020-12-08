Weld County detention deputy arrested on suspicion of hit and run, drunk driving

Weld County Sheriff’s Office placed a detention deputy on leave after a weekend arrest on suspicion of drunk driving, leaving the scene of a crash.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office has placed one of its detention deputies on leave after allegedly driving drunk, crashing his car and leaving the scene of an accident.

When Greeley police responded to a call near U.S. 34 Bypass and Promontory Parkway early Saturday morning, they found an unoccupied black Acura with damage on the front left side.

When police searched a nearby field, they found Michael Ryan, 38, in a marshy area, according to the Greeley Police Department (GPD).

Ryan said he was a deputy with the Sheriff's Office and was medically cleared before being booked into the Weld County jail on suspicion of careless driving, no proof of insurance, driving under the influence, driving while ability impaired and hit-and-run involving highway fixtures.

Ryan was hired by the sheriff's office in November 2019, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Joe Moylan.

Moylan said Ryan is on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.