Dog dies after trash fire, police looking for suspect

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the dog dead in a car parked near a trash can that was on fire.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding the person they said caused the death of a dog.

Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Dilmont Avenue in unincorporated Weld County near Linn Grove Cemetery around 1 p.m. Monday.

The person who called police said someone had set a trash can on fire. That fire also damaged the windows of a nearby parked car, according to the Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived on scene, deputies said they also found a dog that had died inside that car.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said they have spoken to the owner of the dog, a family member and neighbors, but do not have any leads on who may have started the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Deputy Simon Gonifas at (970) 400-4260.

Those with tips regarding this or any other crime can also call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.