Weld County inmate granted release due to COVID-19 suspected in assault

Windsor Police said Christopher Vecchiarelli is a suspect in an assault that occurred on May 13.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County inmate who was granted an emergency stay-of-execution for a DUI sentence i s the suspect in the assault of a woman reported on May 15, according to the Windsor Police Department (WPD).

Christopher A. Vecchiarelli, 36, was convicted in January of DUI and child abuse for driving a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol with a child who wasn't wearing a helmet, according to the District Attorney's Office in Weld County.

He was sentenced on Feb. 20 to 60 days in jail, followed by 305 days of work release.

The public defender's office filed an emergency defense motion for stay of execution for Vecchiarelli's remaining sentence due to the closure of his work release facility amid COVID-19 concerns, according to the court documents.

The DA's office filed an objection to the motion that said Vecchiarelli, "presents a high degree of risk not only to the community, but to his very family with the behaviors he continues to exhibit, evidencing a failure to internalize the lessons he should (have) learned at this point."

Vecchiarelli was convicted of a second DUI less than four years after his first, according to court documents.

"The defendant’s attitude, behavior and statements post-conviction do not demonstrate that he has achieved any level of rehabilitation or self-awareness to correct the behaviors and thinking that resulted in this conviction," court documents read.

A Weld County Court judge partially approved the defense's motion on April 8, with court documents showing orders for Vecchiarelli's immediate release and for him to report to out-of-custody work release on June 24 to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Windsor Police said they have filed an arrest warrant affidavit in the assault case and that it is under review by the District Attorney's office. As of Monday, an arrest warrant has not been issued for Vecchiarelli.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke (19th Judicial District) released the following statement:

“From the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve said that public safety and victim safety will remain at the top of our priority list. It’s extremely frustrating to see that convicted criminals are being released back into our community, just to immediately re-offend, putting our community at risk. There ought to be COVID related policies that put public safety first. Not only is this reversing the hard work of law enforcement and prosecutors, but it’s a complete slap in the face and extremely disheartening to victims and their families who have already suffered a great deal emotionally and mentally.”