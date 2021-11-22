Weld County deputies asking for help in homicide, missing person's case

Police said a man was found dead at a home near Johnstown. Another man related to the case is missing

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is asking for the community's help in a homicide investigation that left man dead. They are also looking for a second potential victim who may be connected to the homicide investigation.

WCSO said they were called to the 23600 block of Blake Street around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a suspicious death. Police said when they arrived at the scene they found 40-year-old Gilbert Gutierrez dead from blunt force trauma.

Through investigation, WCSO learned that there was potentially a second victim connected to the investigation. Police said 26-year-old Oscar Eduardo Valles Avila is missing and might be in danger.

WCSO did not say why Avila may be in danger or how he is connected to the investigation.

Police are also investigating Avila's connection to a 2015-2017 white Toyota Camry.

WCSO is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Ong at 970-400-5816, WCSO at 970-356-4015, or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

