A 39-year-old Weld County man is facing up to 60 years in prison for his part in a 2015 double-homicide there, the Weld County District Attorney's Office said.

Jack Larkin pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder after he and his half-brother planned and carried out a marijuana-related killing in October of 2015, the DA said. Two men from Oklahoma were left dead.

In June, Larkin's half-brother, Samuel Pinney, was convicted by a jury on two counts of first-degree murder and was given two life sentences by a judge.

PREVIOUS REPORT | 3 charged after 2 Oklahomans found dead in burning truck

The District Attorney's Office said that the pair set up a fake drug deal to lure Joshua Foster to Colorado to buy marijuana to then sell in Oklahoma where he was from. Larkin and Pinney planned to rob Foster and kill him.

Zach Moore, Foster's friend who was also from Oklahoma, came with him to Colorado and was also killed.

After the murder, Larkin and Pinney reportedly left Moore's and Foster's bodies in a van in rural Weld County and set it alight, the DA said.

Larkin will be sentenced on September 27 at 1:30 p.m. Per his plea agreement, each charge Larkin faces carries a possible sentence of 25 to 30 years.

