KEENESBURG, Colo. — A Weld County man has pleaded guilty to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Sammy Vega pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Friday.

According to a release from the Weld County District Attorney's Office, Vega shot Emmanual Baca and Isael Baca on December 16, 2017.

The shooting occurred south of Keenesburg near Interstate 76 in rural Weld County, the release says. There's no word on what led Vega to shoot the two men.

Isael Baca survived, but Emmanual Baca died from injuries related to the gunshot wounds, according to the release.

As part of Vega's plea agreement, other charges he was facing for the shooting have been dropped.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 29. He faces 16 to 30 years in prison.

