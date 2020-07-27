x
Man faces life in prison in Greeley child sex assault case

Charles Young-Hicks was sentenced to 37 1/2 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty in February.
Credit: Weld County Sheriff's Office
Charles Young-Hicks, 26, was sentenced Thursday to 37.5 years to life in a child-sex assault case in Greeley.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County man was sentenced last week to 37 1/2 years to life in prison for sexual assault on a child in Greeley.

Charles Young-Hicks, 26, will serve the sentence, which was handed down on Thursday, in the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to a news release from the 19th District Attorney's Office.

Greeley police arrested Young-Hicks in January 2019 after a nine-month investigation. They started investigating in April 2018 after a child victim disclosed to an adult that Young-Hicks had sexually assaulted her, according to the DA's Office. It wasn't clear what his relationship was to the victim.

During the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at Young-Hicks' residence and seized his electronics, on which they found child pornography, the release says.

According to a release from the Greeley Police Department at the time of Young-Hicks' arrest, an warrant was issued with the help of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

A jury in February found Young-Hicks guilty on six counts:

  • One count of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, with the victim being younger than 15, and part of a pattern of abuse
  • Two counts of sexual exploitation of a children
  • One count of obscenity
  • One count of child abuse
  • One count of sexual exploitation of a child

