A Weld County man convicted in connection with the death of his 4-month-old son was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Roberto “Nathan” Archuleta to the Colorado Department of Corrections for his role in the death of his infant son, Donovan. A jury last December convicted Archuleta of one count of child abuse resulting in death.

Archuleta is the third person convicted in this case. The infant's grandmother, Sandy Archuleta, 55, was convicted and sentenced to 24 years in prison. His mother, Angelica Chavez, was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Roberto Nathaniel Archuleta, Angelica Rey Chavez and Sandy Archulata have been arrested for the death of 4-month-old Donovan Archuleta.

According to the arrest affidavit, Chavez dropped Donovan off with Roberto Archuleta and his mother, Sandy Archuleta, in July 2015. Roberto Archuleta lived with his mom at the time.

Over the next six days, Donovan developed chemical burns to his face, mouth and gums, a sepsis infection from pneumonia and red bruises caused by pinching from tweezers.

Donovan also had broken ribs, according to medical records.

Sandy Archuleta said she used vinegar and potato slices on his skin to reduce symptoms from running a fever, and that's what caused the burns.

After Chavez picked her son up, she waited several hours before calling an ambulance after realizing something was wrong, police said.

Donovan was pronounced dead at the Children's Hospital in Denver on Aug. 2, 2017.

