Man missing car and motorcycle after assault in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Weld County Sheriff's (WCSO) is searching for information about an assault and vehicle theft that took place Thursday night north of Greeley.

WCSO said the victim was assaulted while driving north on U.S. 85, towing a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

A trailing vehicle flashed its lights at the resident, said deputies. He pulled over to see if there was something wrong with the trailer but WCSO said he was assaulted.

The resident woke up to find his vehicle, trailer and motorcycle were all stolen said WCSO.

The incident happened near U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 66 just north of Greeley.

The resident was driving a gray 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk bearing Colorado license plate BRE 342 and towing a U-Haul motorcycle trailer bearing Virginia plate 325 7ZP with a 2020 black Harley Davidson Softail Custom bearing Colorado plate DNC 422, according to WCSO.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Det. Black at (970) 400-2836. Reference case number 21W013625.

Overall crime in Colorado was up 3.9% in 2020 compared with the year before, and motor vehicle theft skyrocketed by 38.6%, according to statistics released by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).