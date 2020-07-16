Multiple vehicles taken from Weld County salvage lot

The vehicles taken have an estimated value of about $150,000, according to the sheriff's office.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — At least 18 vehicles have been stolen from an online auction house with a salvage lot near Brighton over the last several months, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

Since Jan. 1, WCSO has responded to seven reports of suspicious activity, made four citizen contacts, and responded to four alarm calls at CoPart, which is located at 1281 Weld County Road 27 near Brighton.

Deputies have investigated or are in the process of investigating nine incidents at the business ranging from property damage to stolen vehicles.

The stolen items include five pickups, nine motorcycles, one SUV, one dirt bike and one enclosed trailer. Their estimated value is $150,991.

Deputies met with company managers Thursday to discuss what can be done to make the lot more secure.

Meanwhile, WCSO is asking community members to be vigilant when in the area of CoPart.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the WCSO at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.