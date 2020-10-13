Weld County Sheriff's Office looking for shooting suspect they believe may be in metro area

The suspect is accused of shooting at a family member during a dispute over money, the sheriff's office said.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is asking for help finding a shooting suspect they believe may be in the Denver metro area.

The suspect, Coltin Clark, 28, is accused of shooting at a family member outside a home in rural Weld County Saturday evening, WCSO said.

Around 4:30 p.m., WCSO said Clark and the victim were in front of a home in the 7100 block on Henry Street in Aristocrat Acres, a subdivision about four miles northeast of Fort Lupton.

Deputies said they believe there was some sort of dispute over money, which led to Clark shooting at the victim, who is one of his family members. That person suffered minor injuries in the shooting, WCSO said.

Clark and his girlfriend fled the scene in a truck, which WCSO said has since been found and impounded by the sheriff's office.

WCSO said they believe Clark may be hiding out in the Denver metro area. They said he is armed but they do not believe he is a threat to the general public.

Clark is described as a white man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with neck tattoos and weighing about 130 pounds. He may be driving a Honda motorcycle, WCSO said.

He is wanted on suspicion of:

Attempted first degree murder

Second degree assault

Menacing

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Violating a mandatory protection order

Anyone who sees Clark or who has information about his location is asked to call 911.