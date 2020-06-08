Fire at Weld County business leads to stolen vehicle investigation

The Sheriff's Office said six vehicles found at a business south of Dacono had been reported stolen.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is asking for the public's help after a fire led to a stolen vehicle investigation.

According to a WCSO release, deputies responded to a report of a structure fire at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at A&J Auto Solutions, at 2322 Weld County Road 11. That's located about four miles south of Dacono.

Mountain View firefighters had responded to the scene and asked for law enforcement after noticing a vehicle on the property was missing its ignition panel, the release said.

The release said after the fire was out, detectives confirmed six vehicles on the property had been reported stolen. Those vehicles included a pickup, an SUV and three motorcycles.

Five of the vehicles were reported stolen out of the Denver metro area, the release said, and the other was from Colorado Springs.

The release said three adults -- Amanda Blume, Jasonlee Scarbrough and Christopher Alan Lujan -- and a 17-year-old boy lived at that address. Lujan was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Anyone with information about that address is asked to contact Det. Sierra Vessels at 970-400-2836 or the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 970-400-2860.

You can also submit tips through Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimeshurt.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

