Man's body found off Weld County intersection, death being investigated as suspicious

Ryan Coburn, 33, was found near the intersection of County roads 19 and 20 east of the town after being reported missing, according to the sheriff's office.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a man found near Firestone on Tuesday is being investigated as suspicious by the Weld County Sheriff's Office and Brighton Police Department.

The body of a man identified as Ryan Coburn, 33, was found near the intersection of County roads 19 and 20 east of the town, according to the sheriff's office.

Coburn was last seen by family on June 19 and reported missing to police on June 23, the sheriff's office said.

Weld County Coroner's Office will release a cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jared Patterson at 970-400-5374.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.