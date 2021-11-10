Fentanyl pills, meth, heroin seized from domestic violence suspect

When the Weld County SWAT team arrested Jose Leos, 40, for a domestic violence incident, they seized fentanyl pills and meth in the process, they said.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds of fentanyl pills, heroin, and half a pound of meth were seized from a domestic violence suspect when he was arrested by the Weld County SWAT team Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Jose Antonio Leos, 40, was wanted by the Weld County Sheriff's Office on first-degree assault stemming from a domestic violence incident on Friday when he "severely beat and strangled a woman," according to a news release.

Weld County's Strike Team said they started investigating Leos after the domestic violence incident and found out he often visited a Greeley storage business.

After the sheriff's office obtained an arrest warrant for Leos, the SWAT team was deployed to make the arrest.

The team arrived to the business on Wednesday, before Leos was expected to visit the storage unit. When he arrived at about 5:30 p.m. he was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Leos had about 100 pills of fentanyl, about half a pound of meth, and about 12 grams of heroin.

