LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 20-year-old Wellington man was arrested Feb. 19 on a warrant for sexual assault, according to The Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Johjan Ignacio Rodriguez's arrest comes following a year-long investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators believe there are additional victims and witnesses who have information but who have not yet come forward.

The Sheriff's Office urges anyone with additional information or who has been victimized to contact Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143.

Rodriguez's bond has been set at $150,000.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Kelsey Berreth case