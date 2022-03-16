Police release new photos related to shuttle driver's murder

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting in December is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

DENVER — Police released photos related to the shooting death of a hotel shuttle driver, hoping to spur new leads.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Wesley Rosander's silver Ford truck was stolen about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 from a hotel parking lot near East 32nd Avenue and Airport Boulevard in Aurora.

>The video above aired on the day of the incident in December.

Rosander saw that his truck was being stolen and got into a shuttle van following the suspects, police said. About 8 a.m., Rosander was shot and then crashed the shuttle van into a light pole near East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road. Rosander was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

The truck was located, abandoned in the Montbello area.

Police said that when Rosander's truck was stolen, the suspects were driving an extended cab red pickup truck. There was a small white sedan and a silver sedan with the red pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

