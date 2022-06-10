$30,000 reward offered in 2016 homicide case

Scott Breitinger, 45, was shot to death in Denver on April 3, 2016 – the reward for the 2016 murder case now stands at $30,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver police are hoping a $30,000 reward will help them catch a suspect in a 2016 homicide case.

That's what Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering for information about the shooting that left Scott Breitinger dead at age 45.

Police said officers were dispatched to the alley of 3219 W. Nevada Pl. on the afternoon of April 3, 2016, on a report of shots fired. That's southwest of South Federal Boulevard and West Alameda Avenue.

When they got there, they found Breitinger near his motorcycle suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Breitinger was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police are also asking for help identifying the person walking in the area shortly before the shooting in the video below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.