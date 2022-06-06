Armed robbery victim reportedly shot at while following suspects

Three suspects were arrested in the backyard of a Utica Street home after reportedly firing at the victim and leading officers on a pursuit, Westminster Police said.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Three armed robbery suspects were arrested after leading police on a pursuit and causing a shelter-in-place order Sunday night, Westminster Police Department said.

Around 7:30 a.m., police said officers were alerted of a possible armed robbery in the area of 148th Avenue and Huron Street.

The victim said he followed the suspect vehicle while he was on the phone with dispatch, and at one point they reported several gunshots were fired at them by one or more suspects, according to police.

Officers found the suspect vehicle and pursued it to the 9000 block of Utica Street, where the suspects got out and ran away, police said.

Officers began searching yards in the neighborhood and issued a shelter-in-place order for the area.

Around 10 p.m., officers found three men hiding in the backyard of a home in the 9000 block of Vrain Street, and they were taken into custody, according to police.

No crashes are injuries were reported, police said.

The identities of the suspects were not released.

