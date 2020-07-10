FBI looking for woman they say robbed Westminster bank

The woman was wearing a Broncos t-shirt and an orange and white face mask when police said she handed a note to a teller and threatened to harm them.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Federal and local authorities are asking for help finding a woman who they say robbed a bank in Westminster on Friday.

The suspect walked into the Key Bank at 7198 Federal Blvd. just before 5 p.m. and handed a note to a teller, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The FBI said the suspect threatened to harm the teller before running from the bank. It's not clear if she left with any money.

The suspect is described as a white woman who is about 40-50 years old with shoulder-length blond, wavy hair. She is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 130-140 pounds, according to the FBI. She was wearing a short-sleeved Denver Broncos t-shirt, dark-colored leggings, black gloves, black sunglasses and an orange and white face mask during the robbery, the FBI said.

The bank is located near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West 72nd Avenue.

Bank robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171.

Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

