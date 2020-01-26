COLORADO, USA — The Westminster and Broomfield police departments are warning of similar scams where people are claiming to be police officers asking for money to clear warrants.

According to a release from Westminster police, several residents have notified them that someone is calling and claiming to be either Sergeant Brandon Garcia or Captain Steve Smithers, even going so far as to provide inaccurate badge numbers. No one by those names works for the department, according to the Westminster Police Department (WPD).

WPD said the scammers are calling from the number 303-658-4300, which is not a City of Westminster number, stating the recipient of the call has missed a court date. They then ask the person to return their call to 720-845-7491, which is also not a city government number.

RELATED | The 3 top scam trends in Colorado right now

If you reach someone at that number, the release said, the person will tell you they will need to connect you with a national database to make payment on a warrant. The caller will then be asked for their name, date of birth and social security number. Police are warning people not to provide any of that information, and to not answer calls from either of the above numbers in the first place.

Westminster police are asking anyone with questions about the legitimacy of a phone call or the identity of an officer to call them at 303-658-4360. Anyone who receives a call from a suspected scammer is urged to hang up and call WPD.

RELATED | 9 things easily susceptible to scams (and how to avoid being a victim)

The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said in a Facebook post that around a dozen residents have received calls from a man claiming to be Broomfield Police Sergeant Dan Fessenden, which is the name of an actual BPD employee, asking for money and/or gift cards to clear an active warrant.

BPD said no employee of theirs would ever call someone asking for money to satisfy an outstanding warrant or for failing to appear for jury duty. Anyone who has received a call like this is asked to call BPD's non-emergency line at 303-438-6400 to let them know.