Westminster police looking for 'armed and dangerous' domestic violence suspect

Shane Christopher Becerra, 31, is wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident that left a victim seriously injured, police said.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Police were looking for a man wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident that left the victim seriously injured and said the suspect was considered "armed and dangerous."

Shane Christopher Becerra, 31, was wanted in connection an incident about 10 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 2900 block of West 81st Avenue, the Westminster Police Department said on Tuesday.

The victim was recovering, and there were no other suspects involved in the case, WPD said.

Becerra was described as a 5-foot-7 Hispanic man weighing about 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, WPD said. He has an eight ball tattoo on his arm and other tattoos on his neck, chest and abdomen, according to police.

Anyone with information on Becerra can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

