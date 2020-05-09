Man arrested after body found in field in Westminster

The 20-year-old victim's body was found in a field just west of Federal Boulevard and West 84th Avenue.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 20-year-old man faces charges for first-degree murder after the body of another 20-year-old man was found in a field last month.

The victim, identified as Tanner Banderet, was found dead in a field just west of West 84th Avenue and Federal Boulevard the evening of Aug. 13.

Over the next three weeks, a news release from the Westminster Police Department says detectives conducted more than 25 interviews.

This led them to identify the suspect, Christopher John Matthews.

A news release about Matthews’ arrest did not offer any information about the motive behind the crime, or if he knew Banderet.

Police also did not say how Banderet died, or how long his body was believed to be in the field.

No additional information was immediately available.